Accreditation Report Shows Montgomery Public Schools Making Progress

by Alabama News Network Staff

The school accrediting agency AdvancED has presented an updated report to the Montgomery County school board. That report shows the school system is making improvements in its ongoing accreditation process.

School system officials say an initial review in March 2018 showed eight of the nine areas below standards. Today’s report showed five of the nine areas meeting standards. Four others are listed as “Emerging”, which means they are showing improvement.

Dr. Andre Harrison, the AdvancED senior director for the central region, complimented Montgomery Public Schools on moving forward in the process.

The status of Montgomery Public Schools overall continues to be “Accredited, under review”, and will undergo a standard accreditation evaluation in the spring of 2020.

School board member Lesa Keith shared her reaction with Alabama News Network in a Live report today at 5PM. While she says she’s pleased to see the improvement, she expressed frustration that the board isn’t getting more information about why AdvancED says the school system is improving. As an example, she says that the report says finances are in better shape, but she questions that.

Keith says the board is getting information at the same time as the public. She wants state school officials to share more information with the board. The school system remains under state intervention.

