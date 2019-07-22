Brief Cool-Front

by Matt Breland

We are going to see some relief soon from the brutal 90s. A rare July cool front will be making its way through the southeastern US on Tuesday. The arrival of this cooler air is going to increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms during the early afternoon into the evening hours. We can expect a mostly cloudy day with showers beginning around 10 am.

No severe weather is expected with this weather set-up, although a few gusty thunderstorms will be possible in some areas (closer to southern counties). We are going to benefit from it by seeing a much needed break from the 90s for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and humidity levels will be lower too as winds will be out of the north, delivering a fair supply of drier air that will be lasting till about Saturday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s, which will feel rather comfortable for the start of our work days.

Stay updated with the Weather Authority for all your weather information!