Guns and Drugs Seized in Eclectic Raid

by Alabama News Network Staff

On July 19, at approximately 3:45 P.M., the Eclectic Police Department , with the assistance from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a search warrant in the 600 block of Dunn Adams Road in Eclectic. The search resulted in the following evidence being seized: weapons, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Olaf Leonard, 39, 0f Eclectic was taken into custody during the search. He is currently being held in the Elmore County Detention Center on charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Federal firearms charges are pending as the investigation is still ongoing. The suspect is innocent until proven guilty.