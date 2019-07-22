Holley True Value in Selma Set to Close After More than 50 Years in Business

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A popular Selma hardware store is closing its doors after more than 50 years of doing business in the community.

Holley True Value hardware store in Selma is closing up shop.

“Been a long-time customer of Holley’s, I hate to see them go,” said long-time customer Rick Miehlke of Valley Grande.

“It’s going to really be missed,” said customer Lionel Melton.

“We’ve had many customers in here the last week crying, literally tears coming out. Of course you know its emotional for my family as well, but its just, things move on,” said owner Alden Holley.

Holley says he’s moving on to pursue a opportunity in sales.

“It just was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

The Holley family has owned and operated Holley True Value since the 1960’s. And over the years — the store carved out a niche for itself in the community as a hardware store with an old-fashioned feel.

“The community has always been good to us and that’s what we’re going to miss the most. It’s not going to be this place, it’s not going to be what we sell and what we do, it’s going to be the customers that we miss the most.”

Customers say you could find things at Holley’s — that you just couldn’t find — anywhere else.

“You can find it here,” said long-time customer Jessie Lewis of Orrville.

“You come here man, you can find it here, like stove pipes for heaters, anything, you can find it here.”

The store is liquidating all of its merchandise and fixtures and set to close next month in August.