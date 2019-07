Montgomery County Arrests: July 15-21

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/44 Anthony Wilson Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Burglary III (3 counts) & Theft of Property (3 counts)

2/44 Roderick Williams Arrest Date: 7/18/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st (2 counts) & Theft of Property 1st

3/44 Curtis Williams, Jr. Arrest Date: 7/15/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

4/44 Aliya Williams Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (2 counts) & Resisting Arrest (2 counts)

5/44 Antonio Wiley Arrest Date: 7/18/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) & Violation of License to Carry Pistol



6/44 Joshua Thrasher Arrest Date: 7/20/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance & Use /Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7/44 Gorman Thornton Arrest Date: 7/15/19 Charge(s): Child Support

8/44 Dondrea Thomas Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

9/44 Devin Thaggard Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended & Receiving/Possession of Controlled Substance

10/44 Jeremy Tatum Arrest Date: 7/19/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd



11/44 Courtney Smith Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment & Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

12/44 John Smilie Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd

13/44 Kevin Sides Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Burglary III (4 counts) & Theft of Property (4 counts)

14/44 Michael Shavers Arrest Date: 7/18/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

15/44 Lev Shapkovkiy Arrest Date: 7/15/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC & Robbery 1st



16/44 Joe Roy III Arrest Date: 7/19/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

17/44 Dontaeveas Rose Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (3 counts) & Theft of Property (3 counts)

18/44 Chad Richards Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

19/44 Makayla Rhodes Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

20/44 Rodriquez Reed Arrest Date: 7/15/19 Charge(s): Murder



21/44 Clarence Purnell, Jr. Arrest Date: 7/19/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Following Too Close, Speed Less 25MPH, & Switched Tag

22/44 Marquis Phillips Arrest Date: 7/19/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd

23/44 Demetria Perry Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

24/44 Derick Peasant Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Incest with Minor, No Drivers License, Rape 1st, Sodomy 1st, & Sexual Abuse 1st

25/44 Michael Moss Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Rape 1st



26/44 David Mezick Arrest Date: 7/18/19 Charge(s): Escape, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Robbery 1st

27/44 Justin McKnight Arrest Date: 7/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Improper Lights, No Drivers License, & Possession of Controlled Substance

28/44 Lorenzo McDaniels Arrest Date: 7/15/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

29/44 Markel McDaniel Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

30/44 Justin Mays Arrest Date: 7/15/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder (4 Counts), Capital Murder of Person Inside Vehicle from Outside of Vehicle, Robbery 1st (4 counts), Shooting into Occupied Vehicle or Building (2 counts)



31/44 Delronn Maynard Arrest Date: 7/20/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property

32/44 David Lee Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (3 counts) & Theft of Property (3 counts)

33/44 Robert Kelly, Jr. Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Speed Less 25MPH, & Operating Vehicle without License

34/44 Dean Kelley Arrest Date: 7/18/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

35/44 Demarcus Johnson Arrest Date: 7/15/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



36/44 Bobbi Johnson Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd

37/44 Geraldo Jackson Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Kidnapping 1st

38/44 Darrell Hinson Arrest Date: 7/19/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

39/44 Donnella Hails Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

40/44 William Duncan Arrest Date: 7/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



41/44 Patrick Delbridge Arrest Date: 7/16/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (4 counts)

42/44 Ralph Bradford, III Arrest Date: 7/18/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument & Probation Violation

43/44 Cortez Bowman Arrest Date: 7/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

44/44 Fredricous Boone Arrest Date: 7/17/19 Charge(s): Burglary III (2 councts) & Theft of Property

























































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates July 15-21, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.