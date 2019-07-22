Montgomery Man Arrested in Fatal Peabody Road Shooting of Teenage Boy

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of James Richardson III, 18, of Montgomery. The victim was fatally wounded Sunday, July 21.

Montgomery police have charged Kardarius Fountain, 23, of Montgomery with Capital Murder in the death of Richardson III. Fountain was taken into custody Monday, July 22, by the U.S. Marshall Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is being held without bond.

At about 7:45 Sunday night, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Virginia Loop Court in reference to a subject shot. There, they located Richardson III, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local

hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD’s initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Peabody Road. It appears that the shooting was the result of an ongoing altercation between individuals known to each other.

No arrests have been made at this time and no additional information is available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.