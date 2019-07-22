Montgomery Woman Suspected of Striking Motorcyclist in Prattville Road Rage Incident

by Alabama News Network Staff

On July 21, at approximately 9:10 pm, officers with the Prattville Police Department responded to the area of Cobbs Ford Road and Old Farm Lane in reference to an assault call stemming from a “road rage” incident. It was determined that a woman driving a 2017 yellow Chevrolet Camaro got into a verbal altercation with a male subject driving a motorcycle.

The victim and witnesses reported that the victim attempted to drive away from the suspect at which time the suspect proceeded to follow the motorcycle. The suspect then used her vehicle to intentionally strike the victim, while on his motorcycle. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after the accident, investigators located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the driver. She was identified as Meleah Lauren Dollar-Gearreald, 35, of Montgomery.

Today, assault 2nd warrants were obtained on Dollar-Gearreald.