MPS Transportation Hotline Now Open

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Public Schools Transportation Hotline is now open. Parents can call 334-223-6900 to find out bus numbers, pick up times and other information for MPS students. There is also an email address where parents can send their questions: transportationinfo@ mps.k12.al.us

Transportation Director Brian Thornton encourages parents to contact the transportation department before school begins.

“It is very important that parents call or email their questions as soon as possible,” said Thornton. “We transport more than 15,000 students each school day. Parents often don’t think to call until the day before school begins. When calls come in at the last minute, we can’t always offer the level of service we want to provide.”

Until August 15, additional staff will be available to answer calls and emails. However, if the call rolls over to voicemail, a parent should leave his or her name, the name of his or her child’s school, and a phone number.The same information should be included on emails.

MPS operates over 230 buses that travel more than five million miles each year.