Rare July “Cold” Front Arrives Tuesday

by Ben Lang

A typical summer day starts our work week after a hot and humid weekend that featured scattered showers and storms. Expect more of the same today, with afternoon highs topping out in the low 90s and scattered storms this afternoon. Heat index temperatures should be held in check today, generally below 100° through the afternoon. The showers and storms that form today still follow the typical summer pattern. They’ll fizzle away this evening, though it looks like considerable cloud-cover remains overhead tonight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s, and perhaps an isolated shower or two overnight.

Showers and storms will be widespread on Tuesday. A cold front enters the state tomorrow, though during the early morning the most widespread rain remains to our north. Showers and storms become fairly widespread around the middle of the day through the afternoon as the front pushes into central Alabama. Temperatures only reach the 80s during the day thanks to the showers, storms, and clouds. The rain and storms push southeast Tuesday night as the front clears our area to the south. Tuesday night lows fall into the 60s behind the front.

There could be a spotty shower or two around Wednesday, but sunshine returns during the afternoon. High temperatures only reach the mid to upper 80s, and we’ll also have the benefit of slightly drier air. Dewpoints only in the mid 60s vs the low to mid 70s we usually experience this time of year definitely improves the comfort factor. A north to northeast breeze also adds to the “nice” factor. Wednesday night looks mild and comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday looks like another fine day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures range between the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Humidity remains on the lower side. Thursday night lows fall into the upper 60s. Humidity increases a bit on Friday, which could lead to isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs warm to near 90°.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms return for the weekend as we transition back to a typical summer pattern. Highs reach the low 90s each day, with lows only falling into the 70s.