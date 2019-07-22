Rare Summertime Front on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: A rare summertime front will be approaching the state later today and will cause an enhancement of our rain chances, especially tomorrow. Showers and storms will be scattered today, but as the front sinks slowly southward through the state, we are expecting showers and storms to continue tonight and into Tuesday for much of Central Alabama. For our Tuesday, expect widespread rain and storms across the area. Highs today should be in the lower 90s, followed by mid to upper 80s tomorrow.

NOT AS HUMID: The front will push down into the northern Gulf late Tuesday night and push our rain chances down to the south as well for a few days. Behind the front, a drier and slightly cooler air mass settles into the state Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity levels, along with cooler nights. The days should feature more sun than clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s, while nights will be nice and generally in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: That air mass will not stick around for long and by Friday, our flow switches back from the south meaning moisture levels will be on the rise. That also means we bring the chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms back to the forecast with the more humid conditions. The days should feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs back in the 89-93 range, which is right where they should be this time of year, and lows will return to the muggy 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A trough of low pressure moving through the Central Bahamas is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms mainly along and to the east of the trough axis.

Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for development during the next couple of days while the trough moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph. Additional development is not anticipated after that time due to strong upper-level winds. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan