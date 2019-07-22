Teenage Girl Killed in Hall Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the Sunday evening shooting death of Courtney Jones, 17, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 400 block of Hall Street at about 11:35 p.m. July 21, after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located a juvenile female, Jones, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is investigating the circumstances that led to this fatal shooting. No arrests have been made at this time and no additional information is available for release as this is a continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.