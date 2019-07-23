ALDI Set to Open First Montgomery Store on August 1st

by Alabama News Network Staff

Grocery shopping in Montgomery just got smarter, faster and easier. ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will open its first store in Montgomery as part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

ALDI is based on quality and affordability. Now, Montgomery residents can join the millions of shoppers who turn to ALDI each month for high-quality, affordable food. To celebrate the store opening, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 1, at 8:45 a.m., followed by its popular Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also sample ALDI-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

“We strive to make grocery shopping an enjoyable experience. We combine great food with affordable prices, and we are excited to open our first store in Montgomery, to show a new community of shoppers what we do best,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson division vice president for ALDI. “We pride ourselves on saving people time and money, and we can’t wait to provide Montgomery residents with a grocery store that meets their needs.”

The new Montgomery ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. ALDI recently expanded its product offerings, making 20 percent of its total selection new. This expansion is part of the company’s aggressive national growth and remodel plan, and it includes a 40 percent increase in its fresh food selection, with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ALDI stores are designed to save shoppers time and money. ALDI carries a streamlined selection of exclusive products and national brands, which removes guesswork from shopping and enables customers to find exactly what they need. ALDI is known for its unbeatable value and award-winning products. In fact,1 in 5 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning*, and for the eighth year in a row Market Force Information® named ALDI Value Leader in its annual consumer survey.**

To make grocery shopping even easier for its growing customer base, ALDI launched a partnership with online grocery delivery service Instacart. The service is available at ALDI stores in locations where Instacart currently delivers. Instacart delivers to 6,000 ZIP codes across 38 states and is accessible to 70 percent (82 million) of U.S. households, making ALDI more convenient than ever before. Customers who are interested in ordering ALDI products through Instacart can check if the service is available to them by searching aldi.us/en/grocery-delivery.

Known for offering market-leading wages and health insurance, ALDI is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., creating new opportunities for people locally and nationwide. ALDI is adding 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices across the country by the end of 2022. ALDI was named to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers” five years in a row and was recognized as a 2019 and 2018 Indeed Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits. As an employer of choice, ALDI is consistently looking to hire the best and brightest talent to join its team. To learn more about working at ALDI and search current job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.