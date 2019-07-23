Auburn Auto Supplier Adding Over 50 New Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that an Italian auto supplier plans to expand its operations in Auburn.

Ivey’s office says the $15 million expansion project at 2A USA in Auburn will create more than 50 jobs. The facility is a Tier 1 supplier to major producers of automobiles and heavy trucks.

Ivey’s office said 2A’s parent company is Italy’s largest privately owned high-pressure die-casting industrial company. It specializes in the casting of large, complex aluminum components.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said in a statement that Alabama’s auto supply chain continues to “grow in scope and sophistication as companies such as 2A expand their operations in the state.”

