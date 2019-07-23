Clouds And Rain Today; Less Humid And Sunny Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was a gloomy start to the day across central and south Alabama, with the return of clouds and rain. Showers and storms remain likely through this evening, with the most widespread rain south of Highway 80. The showers and storms end north to south tonight, as drier and slightly cooler air moves into the area. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s under a clearing sky.

Expect plenty of sunshine early Wednesday morning. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s to around 90° during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The evening should be very nice with a clear sky; overnight lows fall into the mid 60s. Thursday looks like another nice and mostly sunny day. High temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows fall into the upper 60s Thursday night.

There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or two Friday afternoon, especially in southeast Alabama. Humidity still won’t be too high, and afternoon highs warm into the low 90s. We’re back to a typical summer pattern this weekend though. Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 90s. The weekend does not look like a washout; some locations could remain dry. Expect more of the same early next week, with highs in the low 90s and isolated/scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday.