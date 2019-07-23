Front Moves Southward

by Shane Butler

A milder weather pattern is setting up for a few days across the deep south. The rare July frontal passage has taken place and this puts us in a dry and milder air mass. You will notice the milder conditions especially in the morning hours. The dry air will make it feel more comfortable even in the heat of the day. Temps will start out in the 60s and climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. We get to enjoy this milder setup through at least Friday but after that the moisture returns and we’re back to business as usual. Scattered showers and t-storms will be developing in the afternoon heat. Not everyone sees them but they will be out there at times. Temperatures will eventually only manage 70s for lows and highs will climb back into the lower 90s. Enjoy this rare July dry spell while it last folks!