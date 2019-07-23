Front Today, Less Humid Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

RARE SUMMERTIME FRONT TODAY: We start the day off with scattered showers ongoing, but as we head through the day and into the afternoon hours, widespread and numerous showers and storms are expected as daytime heating builds instability. Severe storms are not expected, but storms could be strong with gusty winds, lots of lightning and heavy rainfall. Though most locations should see rain today, there will be some spots that remain dry. Highs today should be in the mid to upper 80s due to clouds and showers.

LOWER HUMIDITY FOR MIDWEEK: Behind the front, unusually dry air for mid-summer will move into Alabama, giving us all a mid-summer treat. Wednesday through Friday, we are forecasting sunny days with lower humidity, and cooler nights as dew points fall into the upper 50s and lower 60. Highs in the mid 80s are expected Wednesday, followed by upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be pleasant for July with most spots in the 60s. Moist air begins to return to South Alabama Friday and we will mention a chance of showers down that way, but the northern two-thirds of the state should remain dry.

TROPICAL UPDATE: At 500 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 79.5 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 12 mph and this general motion is forecast to continue through this afternoon. A motion toward north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should remain offshore the coast of the southeastern United States through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate on Wednesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1012 mb (29.89 inches).

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The midweek treat will be short-lived and it is back to the heat and humidity as we roll into the weekend…it is July after-all. For both Saturday and Sunday, expect standard summer weather with partly sunny days and those random, scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances for the weekend will be in the 20-30% range and highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the lower 90s, which is right where they should be this time of year.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Routine summer weather will continue for much of the week with hot and humid conditions expected and highs in the lower 90s. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those random scattered showers and storms daily.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan