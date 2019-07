Ross Has Prattville In Good Position for 2019

by Darrell Puckett

PRATTVILLE, Ala. -The high school football season is around a month away in the state of Alabama. Over at Prattville High School for second year head coach Caleb Ross, the Lions are on the rise in Class 7A. Last year, Pratville finished 7-4 overall with a loss to McGill-Toolin in the playoffs.

Ross knows in 2019 to get things off to a win against Foley on the road on August 24th, he’ll need his guys on the same page.