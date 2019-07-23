Troy’s Kirk Kelley Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

by Darrell Puckett

TROY, Alabama – Troy senior Kirk Kelley has been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation announced Tuesday.

A native of Marrero, La., Kelley was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team last week after he allowed just one sack and five pressures in 703 total offensive snaps. He played both left guard (543 snaps) and left tackle (84 snaps) last season and posted seven great blocks in back-to-back starts against South Alabama and Louisiana.

The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s premier interior lineman. The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Kelley is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection after taking home first team honors following the 2018 season and third team distinction following his sophomore season in 2017. He has started 26 straight games for the Trojans and has graded out at 90 percent or better in seven of those contents.

Troy’s offensive line has ranked among the best in the nation over the last two seasons as the Trojans finished 12th nationally in fewest sacks allowed in 2017 and rank 15th nationally in offensive line efficiency over those two seasons.

2019 Troy Football Watch List Selections

Outland Trophy – Kirk Kelley

Doak Walker Award – B.J. Smith

Maxwell Award – B.J. Smith