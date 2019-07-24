A Break from the Humidity

by Ryan Stinnett

LOWER HUMIDITY AHEAD: Today through Friday, we are forecasting sunny days with lower humidity, and refreshing nights for July. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but with the lower humidity levels, though it will be warm, it will remain comfortable. Lows will be pleasant with most spots in the 60s. Moist air begins to return to extreme South Alabama Friday and we will mention a chance of showers down that way, but the northern two-thirds of the state should remain dry.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The heat and humidity will return as we roll into the weekend. For both Saturday and Sunday, expect standard summer weather with partly to mostly sunny days and those random, scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances for the weekend will be in the 20-30% range and highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the 88 to 92 degree range.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression Three dissipated Tuesday morning…However, disorganized cloudiness and showers located over the northwestern

Gulf of Mexico are associated with a frontal boundary. A non-tropical low is expected to form along this boundary tonight or Thursday, and environmental conditions could support some subtropical or tropical development late this week while the disturbance meanders near the northwestern Gulf Coast. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Routine summer weather will continue for much of the week with hot and humid conditions expected and highs in the lower 90s. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those random scattered showers and storms daily.

Have a refreshing Wednesday!

Ryan