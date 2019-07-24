Huff, Solomon named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

by Darrell Puckett

NORMAN, Okla. – Auburn rising senior Graysen Huff and former Tiger Jacob Solomon were tabbed as a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of American (GCAA) announced Wednesday.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Huff capped the best season of his career in 2018-19 in which he averaged just 72.51 strokes per round. He produced 13 below-par rounds, including six in the 60s.

The Eagle, Idaho native tied for the top spot at the SEC Championship while shooting 8-under through three rounds in the 60s. Huff also notched a top-10 finish at the Shoal Creek Invitational when he tied for sixth.

Solomon concluded his career with a final-season stroke average of 72.00 per round, good for second on the team. He turned in a team-best eight top-20 finishes as well as 15 rounds below par.

The Dublin, Calif. native carded 11 rounds in the 60s and was Auburn’s top finisher at the Southern Highlands Collegiate and the NCAA Championship.