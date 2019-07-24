Jack’s Opening Newest Restaurant in Troy on July 29

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jack’s is opening one of its newest stores in Troy. The new Jack’s, located at 1250 US Highway 231, Troy, AL 36081, will open at 5:00 a.m. on July 29.

The grand opening celebration, “Five Days of Jack’s,” will run all week and feature a different giveaway each day. The first 50 customers in line at 5:00 a.m. on July 29 will receive free breakfast for a month. That night from 6:00-7:00, customers will be able to enter for giveaways, including restaurant apparel, courtesy cards, and $500 in Jack’s gift cards. From 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., the grand opening will shift into “Jack’s Gives Back Night,” with a portion of all proceeds during that window going to the Troy University Student Government Association.

“Five Days of Jack’s” will continue throughout the week with coupon giveaways while supplies last:

● July 30 – Free Single Gravy Biscuit Coupon

● July 31 – Free Single Scoop of Ice Cream Coupon

● Aug. 1 – Free Sausage Biscuit Coupon

● Aug. 2 – Free Cheeseburger Coupon

Even before the Troy store opens, customers can enter the “Free Jack’s for a Year” Facebook contest. For more details, visit Jack’s Facebook event page; the winner will be announced after the grand opening.

Vice President of Marketing Jake Taylor says the company looks forward to each new grand opening, “Every time we open a store, we get excited about the chance to meet new neighbors and become part of a new Southern community. We are especially excited to be joining a great college town and are looking forward to welcoming the students back as they start the fall semester.”

“Our mission at Jack’s is to serve quality handmade food and Southern hospitality, every day. That’s something that should fit right into Troy. We hope to become the go-to spot for Trojan fan football catering,” Taylor added.

Jack’s strives to give back to the communities it’s a member of. For organizations seeking fundraising or sponsorship opportunities, visit eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.