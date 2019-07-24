Men’s Basketball Tabs Bailey McEwen As Assistant Coach

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Auburn University at Montgomery Director of Athletics Jessie Rosa and Head Coach Michael Cheaney are pleased to announce the addition of Bailey McEwen as assistant coach with the men’s basketball program.

“It’s an honor and I am very grateful to Coach Cheaney and the administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be the assistant coach for the men’s basketball program here at AUM,” said McEwen. “I am very excited for the future of Auburn Montgomery men’s basketball and look forward to working alongside Coach Cheaney in order to maintain a program that is a positive reflection on the athletics department, the university, and the Montgomery community both on and off the court.”

McEwen comes to AUM from Drury University where he served as a graduate assistant coach with the men’s basketball program. While with Drury the Panthers went 42-20 overall with a 26-10 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Panthers also won the GLVC West Division Championship in 2018 while reaching the NCAA Midwest Regional in 2018 and 2019.

“He’s going to bring a different outlook to our program, having been at two top NCAA DII programs,” said Coach Cheaney. “We had a really good pool of candidates and Bailey’s experience at Drury and Southern Indiana will help us get to the level of those programs. In recruiting he’s going to bring a different look to what we do, opening up doors in the Midwest and other places we haven’t gone before.”

McEwen served as a student manager with SIU from 2013-17, acting as the head manager his final two seasons. Over his four years with SIU the Screaming Eagles went 88-30 overall with a 50-22 mark in the GLVC. SIU won the GLVC Tournament in 2014, earning a berth in the NCAA Midwest Regional in 2014 and 2017.

He was the game film coordinator for the 2017 GLVC Tournament while also serving as the game film coordinator for the 2014 and 2015 NCAA DII Elite Eight Championships. He has also served as a camp counselor at Purdue University & University of Pennsylvania.

A 2017 graduate of Southern Indiana, McEwen earned his master’s degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction from Drury in 2019.