Selma Businessman Gives $100 Gift Cards to Teachers in Dallas Co.

Teachers in Dallas County are getting a helping hand from a Selma businessman to get their classrooms ready for the new school year.

K-F-C owner Mark Woodson wants the upcoming school year to get off to a start — that’s ‘finger-licking’ good.’

“I want to help Selma,”said Woodson. “You gotta take care of your home.”

So, Woodson decided to make a $500 dollar donation to help teachers with the expense of getting their classrooms ready for the new school year. And when he posted it on social media — the project really took off.

“When I put it on Facebook that I did, a friend of mine from New York said she wanted to do $500 dollars as well. I put on Facebook that that happened and after I did, everybody started to help and wanted to give a $100 dollars, $50 dollars, from all over Selma.

Woodson says over $5000 dollars has now been donated. Enough to provide $100 dollar gift cards — to more than fifty teachers from across the county.

“Any grade. From kindergarten to 12th grade or Pre-K, I don’t care. As long as they have a classroom full of students, that’s what I’m trying to help,” he said.

Stacey Lewis is a first grade teacher at Clark Elementary School.

“Actually, I just left the store a few minutes ago purchasing stuff for my classroom out of my own funds,” said Lewis.

She says teachers appreciate the effort without a doubt.

Yeah, someone wants to come in an give us a little relief, that’s awesome.

Woodson says teachers who receive gift cards will be chosen randomly.

Gift cards will be delivered to teachers on Monday, July 29th.