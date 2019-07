Stolen Tow Truck Being Used to Steal Other Vehicle

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Photo Courtesy of CiTY WATCH UNCUT – MONTGOMERY Facebook

2/2 Photo Courtesy of CiTY WATCH UNCUT – MONTGOMERY Facebook



On Saturday, July 20, Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eastdale Road South in reference to a stolen vehicle report.

The vehicle stole was a tow truck from JB’s Tire and Auto. Subsequently, it has been reported that the vehicle has been used to steal other vehicle in the area.

This case remains under investigation.