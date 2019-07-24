Very Nice Overnight

by Shane Butler

Our dry and milder weather pattern is holding on for at least one more day but you can expect the hot and humid days of summer to return shortly. High pressure is over the deep south and this is providing us the clear and rainfree sky. The dry air in place is making it feel rather comfortable. Thursday should be very nice with temps starting out in the low to mid 60s but warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s later in the day. Moisture will begin increasing Friday into the upcoming weekend. Those late afternoon pop up showers and storms start to develop in that late afternoon heat. The coverage will be isolated but the usual gusty winds, lightning, and brief downpours will be possible. The heat and humidity continue to build through most of next week. It will be typical summertime conditions we expect for late July.