Watch: Robert Mueller Testimony in Washington, DC

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying today in front of the U.S. House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees about his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. That investigation lasted nearly two years.

Mueller’s testimony is expected to last five hours.

Many Democrats on Capitol Hill want more answers from him about President Trump’s conduct and actions. Republicans will likely highlight the lack of charges against the president.

