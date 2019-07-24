What the Tech? App of the Day: Genius

by Alabama News Network Staff

“Rocket Man” by Elton John is one of the most misunderstood songs of all time. Is he singing, “burning up the fuselage at home”? or “burning down the fuse of every bone”? I’ve heard someone sing it that way.

Don’t be embarrassed singing along with other people around again.

The App Genius will make you look, and sound like a genius. Available for iPhones and Androids this app answers the age-old question: What are they saying?

When you open up the app it shows you the most recent hit songs. It’s especially good for some genres like rap and hip-hop.

If the song was ever a hit you can listen to it and watch the music video as you read the lyrics. The Genius app will also answer the question we’ve all asked at some point of a song “what does it mean”?

Take this line from the New Kids on the Block’s “I want it that way”. It says “I never want to hear you say, I want it that way”. Lots of folks have wondered ‘why so rude?’.

According to Genius and a linked article, some consider the lyrics to be nonsense. The writer, Max Martin had trouble with the English language. The band changed it to go “I love it when I hear you say…” but fans didn’t like it, so they changed it back.

Interesting right? There are articles included about the origin of the song, why the band wrote it and even explaining what they meant by those confusing lyrics along with any other trivia.

If you’ve been trying to make sense of The Beatles’ song “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window.” Link to app developer website www.genius.com