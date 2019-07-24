What the Tech? Filling Out Online Surveys

by Alabama News Network Staff

Your friends on Facebook might not care much for your opinions, but companies do. And they’ll pay you for your time and your answers.

But how much can you expect to make from taking online surveys? Let’s find out.

There are reputable survey companies out there doing market research for popular brands. The best online survey companies, and the ones you can trust, are Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, Nielsen, Opinion Outpost and One Opinion.

The trustworthy survey companies vet new members so you’ll answer a lot of questions before you’re accepted in the program.

I was approved to take surveys from Opinion Outpost. Every new survey begins with questions about your age, gender, employment and income. This survey asks about any recent home improvement purchases and where I shop.

After 5 minutes of answering those questions I was told I don’t qualify. The survey was looking for answers from a specific sub-set of consumers.

That happens frequently and you can spend lots of time answering questions and never earn anything.

When you are chosen for a survey, they usually take 10-40 minutes to complete. You can take them on your phone or a tablet.

Most surveys you’ll earn less than a dollar but longer surveys might pay around $3. They’ll generally pay out after you reach a certain amount. Payouts are generally gift cards, PayPal or even airline points.