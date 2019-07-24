White Professor Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Historically Black College

by Alabama News Network Staff

A white professor at historically black Tuskegee University says he’s suing the school, claiming he’s been denied the salary he deserves because of discrimination.

Physics professor Marshall Burns says he hasn’t considered leaving Tuskegee because he loves teaching students.

He says he gets an associate professor’s salary despite being a full professor since 1980. He says he’s asked for a raise at least 12 times. His lawsuit claims age and race discrimination.

Burns, who earned his PhD. in 1972, said he’s paid $60,500 while younger full professors make between $78,000 and $90,000. He says the denial of a full professor’s salary has cost him $400,000 over his career.

The university has yet to comment on this lawsuit.

