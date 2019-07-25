Chance for showers/storms returning

by Shane Butler

High pressure maintains its hold over our weather. This is allowing sunny and dry conditions to prevail. The air is still fairly dry, so temps continue to feel rather pleasant, especially during the early half of the day. Even though high temps are hover around 90 degrees, it just doesn’t feel as bad with the lower humidity around here. Well this dry pattern can’t maintain itself for much longer. Moisture will be on the increase and this will lead to those random afternoon showers and storms returning. We should start to see a few of them over the weekend and definitely next week. Temps will start out and climb to levels about average for this time of the year. That’s basically lows around 70 and highs hovering around 90 degrees.