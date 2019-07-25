Federal-Licensed Gun Shops Can No Longer Accept Alabama Concealed Carry Permits Issued after July 2013

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Department of Justice says some Alabama sheriffs have been providing concealed carry permits without running full background checks or even if the background check denied the application.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives statement says the deliberate oversight means the sheriffs ultimately allowed felons and other prohibited persons to buy guns. The statement also says federally-licensed gun shops can no longer accept Alabama permits issued since August 1, 2013. The Monday statement says the permits were allowed as alternatives with the understanding that permit issuance would depend on the full background check.

It says the FBI and ATF field inspections also found that sheriffs weren’t getting necessary information for permit applications by non-U.S. citizens.

