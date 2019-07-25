Just a Hint of Fall

by Ryan Stinnett

The lower humidity levels are such a nice treat for July in Alabama and for today and tomorrow expect sunny and dry days to continue. Highs will be in the lower 90s both days, but once again, but with the lower humidity levels, it will remain somewhat comfortable. Moist air begins to return to extreme South Alabama tomorrow and we will mention a chance of showers down that way, but the northern two-thirds of the state should remain dry.

USA BRIEF: Isolated severe thunderstorms may occur Thursday across portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Large hail and damaging winds appear to be the main threats. Meanwhile, monsoonal moisture will produce a localized threat for flash flooding in the Southwest region through at least Friday, while heat risk impacts will continue across portions of the Desert Southwest through at least Sunday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Southerly flow returns for the weekend, so that means those humidity levels will be on the increase as well. For both Saturday and Sunday, expect partly to mostly sunny days with a few isolated showers/storms on Saturday, but a few more showers and storms are expected Sunday. Rain chances for the weekend will generally be around or under 20%, while highs both days should be in the 89 to 93 degree range.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A frontal boundary and a weak low pressure system are producing widespread cloudiness and disorganized showers across the northern and central Gulf of Mexico. Significant development of this system appears unlikely due to dry air and unfavorable upper-level winds while the disturbance drifts northward during the next couple of days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Routine summer weather will continue for much of the week with hot and humid conditions expected and highs in the lower 90s. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those random scattered showers and storms daily.

Have a great day!

Ryan