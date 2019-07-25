Lower Humidity And Cooler Nights Through Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a cool start to the morning in central and south Alabama. Selma fell all the way to 57 degrees this morning, while Montgomery fell to 65°. The record low for today’s date was 64° set back in 1882. We were just shy of tying it, but it puts into perspective how uncommon the cool weather this morning was for this time of year. The less humid air remains in place today with a northeast breeze. High temperatures warm into the low 90s. Lows temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s tonight under a clear sky.

After a crisp start to Friday morning, afternoon highs rebound into the low 90s. Humidity remains fairly low with winds out of the east. Expect a mostly sunny sky. Friday night lows range between the upper 60s to near 70°.

The weekend features a gradual return of humidity to central and south Alabama. That contributes to a chance for spotty showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. The weekend won’t be a washout, and many locations may remain dry both Saturday and Sunday. Outside of the chance for rain, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 90s each day. Saturday and Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s.

The chance to see rain looks a bit higher to start next week, but still of a typical summertime variety. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday, with highs in the low 90s. The heat doesn’t appear too oppressive for the majority of next week, with highs in the low 90s through next Thursday. Just isolated showers and storms are expected next Tuesday through Thursday, primarily during the afternoons. Warm and muggy nights return next week, with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.