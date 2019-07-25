Montgomery Council Members Not Running for Re-Election

by Andrew James

The field of candidates for Montgomery City Council is set as of last week, and now we’re hearing from some current council members about why they chose to not run for re-election.

District 6 Councilman Fred Bell and District 7 Councilman Arch Lee decided not to run for re-election this year. The two have over 10 years of combined experience on Montgomery’s city council. Both Bell and Lee say that leaving council will be bittersweet.

“Really wish we could give a little bit more to the various community for the children in the summer, maybe enrichment programs…I understand about the money, but I would love to see that,” explained Bell.

“The community and certainly district 7 has been great to me, and I’ll certainly be around, just not necessarily in this capacity,” shared Lee.

Montgomery’s municipal election is August 27th.