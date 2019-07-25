Montgomery Man Charged with Capital Murder Faces More Charges in Separate Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified a suspect in a July 4 shooting. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Covered Bridge Drive. In that shooting, an adult male and two juveniles were shot and wounded. They were sitting inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Officers have charged Kardarius Fountain, 23, with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Fountain was charged with the shooting while being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility for the murder of James Richardson III.

He is being held without bond after he was charged Monday with capital murder in the homicide of Richardson. Richardson, 18, sustained a fatal gunshot wound Sunday, July 21, in a vehicle in the 3100 block of Peabody Road.