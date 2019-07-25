New Commander Named for Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pentagon is naming a new commander and president of Air University, which is located at Maxwell Air Force Base.

A statement from Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Air Force Maj. Gen. James B. Hecker is being promoted and will oversee the military school.

Hecker is currently serving on the Pentagon staff in Washington. Hecker is a pilot who graduated from the Air Force Academy about 30 years ago.

More about Maj. Gen. James Hecker

Air University is the nation’s main site for the professional education of Air Force officers.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)