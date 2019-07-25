Selma Business Named One of Alabama’s Top Retailers

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma retailer is being recognized as one of the best in the state by the Alabama Retail Association.

The ARA is honoring the Coffee Shoppe and owner-operator Jackie Smith — as one of their 2019 Alabama Retailers of the Year.

They were chosen from among more than 70 nominees with annual sales of under a million dollars from around the state.

ARA officials say the award is a way to honor retailers who demonstrate growth — innovation — and a commitment to their community.

“It’s overwhelming to be truly honest with you,”said Smith.

“I haven’t slept in two nights. All of the emotions, all of the reflections, just being so grateful for where I am and where we’ve brought this business since 2011. It is quite an honor.

There were 14 Alabama Retailer of the Year winners this year with retailers winning either gold, silver or bronze awards in their annual sales category.

Smith and other winners will receive their awards at ceremony in Birmingham this fall.