Another Dry Day

by Ryan Stinnett

A mainly sunny, hot, dry Friday is ahead, with highs in the lower to mid 90s, but with the lower humidity levels for one more day, though it iwill be hot, it will remain somewhat comfortable for July in Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For both Saturday and Sunday, expect partly to mostly sunny days with generally dry conditions as moisture return to the area will be slow. We will mention the chance for a few isolated showers/storms on Sunday, but rain chances for the weekend will generally be under 20%. Highs both days should be in the 90 to 95 degree range. We will mention rain chance will better over the weekend across South Alabama and the Gulf Coast, but even there, the activity will still be widely scattered.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Generally dry conditions continue Monday, but we should see a slight uptick in the shower/storm activity for Tuesday and Wednesday with the approach of an upper-level trough. Then for the rest of next week, the weather looks routine for late July and early August; expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those randomly scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a great day!

Ryan