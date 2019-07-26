ASU Punter Anthony Craven named to Preseason Watch List

by Darrell Puckett

AUGUSTA, Ga. | Alabama State senior punter Anthony Craven was one of 28 punters from across the country named to the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year Preseason Watch List, announced by the Augusta Sports Council Friday morning.

The senior, in his first year with the Hornets in 2018, took over for all-conference performer Trevor Vincent, and responded by ranking 18th in the country in punting (second in the conference) at a 42.7-yard average. He finished the season with 78 punts for 3,310 yards, while recording four touchbacks and forced seven fair catches. Craven pinned Alabama State opponents inside the 20 on 29 occasions and had 20 punts of 50 or more yards, including a career-high 80-yard punt against South Alabama.

Craven was named All-Conference for his efforts last season and earned First Team Preseason All-SWAC honors this season.

The Council, who also selects the Ray Guy Award recipient at the FBS level, will announce the 10 semifinalists in November and three finalists in early December. The winner will be announced in early January.

Alabama State opens the season Thursday night, August 29 on the road against UAB at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field. Kick is set for 7 pm and can be seen on ESPN+. The game will also be carried by the Hornet Sports Network.

#2019FootballTickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2019 season at ASU Stadium. The Hornets play five games at home during the 2019 campaign including visits from Tuskegee, Kennesaw State, Grambling State, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M. Several options are available for fans including a Young Alumni package, Group package and Faculty/Staff options.

For more information on purchasing tickets for the upcoming season, visit BamaStateSports.com or call one of two numbers – (334) 229-4551 or (334) 229-8479.