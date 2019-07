Dixie Darlings Heading to World Series

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Dixie Darlings are gearing up to head to Eufaula for the 8-under World Series for the third straight year. But what sets this team apart aside from their talent on the field is the relationships they’ve built along the way.

Open ceremonies begin today with first pitch set for tomorrow (July 26).