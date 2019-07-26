Former Prattville City Council Member Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Prattville City Council member Frederick “Mac” Macready, Jr. has died. He had represented District 6 at city hall.

Flags have been lowered to half-staff throughout Prattville in his memory.

The city has released a statement saying, “We are thankful for Mac’s dedicated public service to the city of Prattville throughout the years. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Macready died at home Wednesday after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Bynum Macready in addition to children, grandchildren and other family members.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Prattville. Visitation will be held tonight at Prattville Memorial Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.