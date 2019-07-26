Hot & Mainly Dry

by Shane Butler

This rather dry weather pattern remains in place across the viewing area. It looks like it will continue throughout the weekend. You can expect lots of sunshine along with temps in the lower to mid 90s for highs. An isolated shower/storms is possible but most spots miss out on any kind of rain activity. It seems we stay in this weather setup going into the first half of next week. You can continue to expect mainly hot and dry conditions. We may see slight increase in late afternoon showers and storms later next week but nothing major at this point. It’s looking more and more like typical summertime weather around here.