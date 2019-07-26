Montgomery Man Dies in Park Towne Way Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the Thursday night shooting death of Laquintin Brown, 27, of Montgomery.

On July 25, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4700 block of Park Towne Way at about 11:56 p.m., after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located an adult male, Brown, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

MPD is investigating the circumstances that led to this fatal shooting. No arrests have been made at this time. No additional information is available for release as this is a continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.