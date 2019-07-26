Prattville PD Arrests Two Montgomery Men on Breaking and Entering Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Waldreski Osborne

2/2 Courtney Colley



On June 26, Prattville Police Department investigators identified, located and arrested two men in reference to numerous breaking and entering of vehicles. The crimes occurred in the Cracker Barrel, Outback and New Vision Promenade 12 parking lots.

This has been an ongoing investigation for several weeks.

The arrests were made in the Cracker Barrel parking lot by an investigator who was surveilling the parking lot. This is a culmination of numerous investigative work hours to include surveillance by plainclothes investigators in the parking lots.

Waldreski Donnell Osborne, 35, and Courtney Colley, 40, were arrested and charged with numerous felony warrants. Both subjects are residents of Montgomery and have been convicted of similar crimes in the past. They are also suspects in numerous other similar cases that have occurred other jurisdictions.