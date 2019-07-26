Should Halloween Trick-or-Treating Move to a Different Date?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Yes, it’s still summer, but some people already have Halloween on their mind. Specifically, the day of the week when October 31 falls.

A Change.org petition seeks to move the day that children trick-or-treat to the last Saturday of October, regardless of whether that is actually Oct. 31.

ABC News reports that the petition was started by The Halloween and Costume Association. That’s a New Jersey-based non-profit that wants to make the holiday safer. The association says there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year, with 70% of parents not going with their children when they trick-or-treat.

By locking in the last Saturday of October, supporters hope that parents who are off from work will accompany their kids. They also hope more families will hit the streets in the daylight hours, which they say will improve safety.

As of this afternoon, the petition has more than 78,000 signatures.