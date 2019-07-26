Surveillance Video Released in Brundidge Gas Station Robbery-Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say a $4,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the Brundidge gas station robbery-homicide.

Brundidge police say that 30-year-old Neil Kumar was shot and killed during a robbery at the Gulf gas station on Highway 10 Wednesday morning.

Surveillance videos shows what appears to be a male enter the store and draw his handgun. Authorities are searching for the male suspect in this case.

ICYMI: Authorities have released surveillance video in the robbery-homicide at the Gulf Gas Station in Brundidge. https://t.co/4hr5QQBxrx pic.twitter.com/IIrM1hhICw — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) July 26, 2019

If you can help police find the shooter in this case, contact the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-3333.