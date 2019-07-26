Surveillance Video Released in Brundidge Gas Station Robbery-Homicide
Authorities say a $4,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the Brundidge gas station robbery-homicide.
Brundidge police say that 30-year-old Neil Kumar was shot and killed during a robbery at the Gulf gas station on Highway 10 Wednesday morning.
Surveillance videos shows what appears to be a male enter the store and draw his handgun. Authorities are searching for the male suspect in this case.
If you can help police find the shooter in this case, contact the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-3333.