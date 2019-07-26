Warmer Weather Returning

by Matt Breland

Still looking like a mostly comfortable Friday ahead for us! Temperatures will reach the lower 90s but humidity levels will still remain lower with a few clouds in the sky and rain chances staying slim to none. For the weekend, partly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday afternoon and highs will stay in the lower 90s, humidity will be on the rise as we go throughout the day as moisture from the gulf slowly makes its way back into the southeast. There will be a slight chance for showers during the afternoon but most of us should see a rain-free day. Sunday will bring a very similar pattern with highs in the low 90s and few pop up showers staying possible during the later afternoon. Later in the week we will be on a warming trend as highs stay in the average range of the lower 90s and scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more common on Tuesday.