1 Person Injured in Boat Fire on Lake Harding

by Mandy McQueen

Troopers with the ALEA Marine Patrol are currently investigating a boat fire that left one person injured on Saturday.

The Beulah Fire/Rescue Department was first called to Lake Harding at 3:03 pm. Rescue responded to reports of a boat fire near the dam. Fire units were able to extinguish the fire utilizing fire boat 609.

Another crew was dispatched to Po Boys Landing off of Lee Road 334 to meet with a victim injured in the blaze. According to officials, the victim suffered from several burns to her body and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

The scene was turned over to Lee County Sheriffs Office and Alabama Game Wardens.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.