A NEW BEGINNING: Adult Education Students Receive Diplomas

by Justin Walker

Saturday marked a new beginning for several students in the River Region area.

They graduated from Trenholm State Community College’s Adult Education classes.

The classes are designed to help students get ready for the General Education Development, or GED, exam.

“I’m excited, I’m happy, I got a lot of feelings right now,” graduate Martavis Salter says.

The ceremony celebrates those who successfully completed the classes and passed the GED exam.

At the ceremony, the grads walked the stage and received their hard-earned diplomas.

“We serve individuals from sixteen and above, age 16 who have officially withdrawn from high school and meet the requirements to be enrolled in the adult education program,” Adult Education Director Carolyn Millender says.

The classes are available at no charge for people who do not complete high school.

Upon graduation, those diplomas open up doors for the graduates and pave the way for new opportunities.

“The fact that they now have their high school or GED credential, that will make them more employable,” Millender says.

Some graduates say they overcame challenges, but have big plans ahead.

“Since Trenholm is accredited now, I’m going to go two years at Trenholm and two years at AUM and get my Bachelor’s,” graduate Chris Hardy says.

“Without that education, it would be hard for me to be a psychologist, because that is what I wanna be in life,” Salter says.

Graduate Amber Hall says she has been waiting on this moment for a long time.

“Oh man, I am so excited. so excited, so proud of myself,” Hall says.

She was surrounded by her kids, who, she says, served as her motivation on some tough days.

A total 46 students graduated from Trenholm State’s Adult Education Classes.

Trenholm State’s Adult Education Program offers GED preparation services in Bullock, Elmore, Macon, and Montgomery counties.

For more information about enrolling, you can click here.