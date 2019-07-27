Summertime Pattern Returning

by Matt Breland

Warm and sunny conditions will be lasting throughout most of the weekend! Highs today and tomorrow will stay in the lower 90s but humidity levels will remain on the lower side. So not as muggy during the afternoons. Rain chances will be staying very low as well, so expect plentiful sunshine and mostly cloud free skies! On Monday we will see the heat crank up a bit with highs in the mid 90s and that humidity will begin to sneak its way back to us. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain slight during the afternoon. The rest of the work week will be the familiar summer weather pattern. Highs reaching the 90s in the afternoon and a few showers/thunderstorms by the early evening